WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) — Former Wewahitchka softball player, Haley Guffey leads the nation in wins and is ranked sixth in strikeouts.

“I’ve always grown up on a winning environment, so I wanted that to continue when I went to college,” Guffey said. “I just think it’s something in me that just loves to win.”

Guffey currently plays on the sixth ranked College on Central Florida softball team.

Although she never brought home a state title as a Gator, Guffey and the Patriots have theirs eyes set on winning a national title.

“That would mean everything, I mean that would be so cool to be the best in the nation,” Guffey said.

Right now, Guffey is taking it one pitch at a time.

“It’s pretty cool to think about the future, but trying not to rush it and taking it one game at a time,” Guffey said.

The Patriots are currently ranked first in the Mid-Florida conference with an overall record of 40-10.