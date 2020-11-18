West Bay Pop Warner cheer squad reaches nationals despite pandemic challenges

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A lot of sports teams this year didn’t know if they would even have a season due to COVID-19 and that was especially true for the West Bay Pop Warner cheer team.

A pandemic and nowhere to practice didn’t stop this group of girls, instead they made it work with what they had, practicing in their backyards.

“I mean it’s rough. The girls have never been on a mat, they’ve competed on a mat, so practicing on the dirt they are constantly finding roots and sticks, you cant see it’s dark. But there’s no complaints,” West Bay Pop Warner President Victoria Price said.

The team didn’t have a place to practice this season and even though it’s been difficult on all of them, they pushed through.

“Well like rolling on the ground to try and do stunts and especially my shoes because they’re really slippery and I don’t have a lot of shoes to wear cause they are all dirty and everything,” West Bay Pop Warner cheerleader Audrey Stump said.

The resiliency of this squad paid off as they are not only competing in regionals over Thanksgiving weekend, but then nationals right after that.

They will be the first Pop Warner team from Bay County to advance to the national competition.

“A lot of the time you don’t get to experience everything these girls will get to experience. I mean they’re fixing to compete in a big arena in front of thousands of people and then they’ll advance to go to nationals and it will be the same thing, it will be thousands of people and lots of teams and I think that excites them,” Price said.

Some of the girls are nervous to compete at a big level like this, but others have been to the regionals stage before last year.

They are confident their routine is one that will get them a high score.

“We did stunts and tricks and we’re kinda doing the same thing this year, so I hope we do it correct on stage,” West Bay Pop Warner cheerleader Nevaeh Bloxson said.

Even though they don’t have mats or a gym to practice in, they are continuing to work hard because the big day is on the horizon and they can’t wait to perform in front of a big audience.

“When we hit a stunt and the crowd goes wild and sometimes you can feel the vibrations,” Stump said.

The team is trying to raise money for both regionals and nationals since they are in Orlando this year, check out their Facebook page ‘West Bay Pop Warner’ if you would like to help.