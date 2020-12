PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The West Bay Pop Warner cheer team placed second at the 2020 Cheer and Dance National Championships in Orlando on Sunday.

The Seminoles were the runners-up in the Mitey-Mite Small category with a total of 79.58 points.

The winner of the category was the North Pinellas Panthers with a total score of 80.94 points.

