“Weights before Dates:” Arnold girls weightlifting team looks for second state title on Valentine’s Day

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold girls weightlifting team is hoping to pick up a second straight state title when they compete in the 1A State Championships on Valentine’s Day.

“They’ve been working really hard,” Arnold head coach Josh Flaig said. “A lot of the girls set individual goals rather it be for a state record or to move up in the standings, rather they’ve placed second or third, and they want to try for first but a lot of them are just trying to make sure that they show everybody that it wasn’t just an accident that we won it.”

The Marlins have been picking up steam all season long. They won the Bay County girls weightlifting championship, a third straight district title, and a regional title as well.

“We are a strong team all of us girls together,” Arnold weightlifter Katie Moeschl said. “I mean nothing can beat it. I mean we’re all so close, I’m so proud of us.”

This is the third time Arnold will host the girls state meet, providing the sport a lot of exposure to not only their campus but to all of the Panhandle.

“I think it makes you happier and healthier and it’s like a great enviornment for young ladies to be involved in,” Arnold weightlifter Madison Prumatico said.

With the 1A schools competing on Valentine’s Day, the Arnold weightlifting coaches, husband and wife Josh and Donka Flaig, knew their holiday plans well in advance this year.

“My hearts in the sport and she’s on the coaches floor with me so I mean Valentine’s Day is wherever we’re at together,” Flaig said.

The lifters said they’re all happy to be spending the day competing in the sport they love.

“Dating the bar for the day,” Prumatico said.

“We’re all just talking about for Valentine’s Day our state record, our state titles going to be our Valentine’s Day present nothing else really matters besides that,” Arnold weightlifter Amerie Daniels said.