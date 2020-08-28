“We are F.A.M.I.L.Y.”: Vernon football ready for season

VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) – The Vernon Yellowjackets are a close-knit hive this year. That’s because head coach Gerald Tranquille is going into his fourth year with the program.

The team will lean on that familiarity on field this season.

“They know what I expect a lot of times. They don’t have to say anything, they know what’s coming. They’ll be like ‘alright straighten up he’s gonna get us,’ so that’s just a luxury I have so many guys that have been with me for four years,” Tranquille said.

The senior Yellowjackets are grateful they get the opportunity to have this final season, the one they have been looking forward to since freshman year with their head coach.

“To be able to have this last season I just want to thank God and thank everybody that we get this chance,” Vernon football player Mitchell Harmon said.

Last season, Vernon made it all the way to the region finals and they feel they have all the tools to make it back there and further this postseason.

“We’re deep in skill, we’re good and our line, as long as we play together we’re gonna be right,” Vernon football player Marcell Randolph said.

One player added at a skill position is quarterback Markus Hammack who transferred back to Vernon from Rutherford. He last played for Vernon his ninth grade season.

Hammack and Dyvion Bush will share snaps early on and Coach Tranquille will see who has the hottest hands.

“The good thing about it is Bush can play receiver and he’s an actually threat out there if we have to put him out there he’s gonna help us either way,” Tranquille said.

However, no matter who is taking the snaps, they’ll trust in their team motto, F.A.M.I.L.Y., which stands for “Forget About Me, I Love You.”

“As a family we want to work better we want to get each other better cause that’s what a family would do a family member would help another family member we’re just going to help each other and build to go to a different level,” Harmon said.

The Jackets will have extra time to practice in full pads because of the way their schedule worked out, they won’t start their season until Sept. 11 at Port St. Joe.