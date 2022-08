PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Arnold rising sophomore and University of Florida baseball commit, Cooper Moss, stopped by the WMBB News 13 studio Tuesday afternoon to discuss his standout freshman season.

Moss sat down with News 13 Sports Director Sam Granville to talk about his goal of reaching the Major Leagues, how Arnold has the potential to win a state title, and which high school baseball team is the “top dogs” in Bay County.