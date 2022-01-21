WATCH: Surfside special needs basketball player hits buzzer-beater three

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – One Surfside middle school basketball player took a shot he will never forget on Thursday night.

In Surfside’s jamboree game with Breakfast Point, the Sharks were down by 5 with less than 20 seconds on the clock.

They try to get one more shot off and get it to 6th grader Timothy Turner in the corner, who shoots it and drills the three.

The Sharks may have lost the game by two, but it looked like they won it from the reaction of the crowd and the team.

That’s because it was extra special for Turner to hit that shot since he has special needs and this was his first year playing organized basketball.