MORGANTOWN, WV. (WMBB) – Port St. Joe High School alum and West Virginia freshman running back, DJ Oliver scored his first collegiate touchdown on Saturday.

With just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter against Duquesne, Oliver rushed for a five-yard score, finishing the night with 10 carries, 38 yards, and one TD.

Oliver and the Mountaineers will host Pittsburgh in the next episode of the “Back Yard Brawl” rivalry on Saturday, September 16.