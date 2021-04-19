WATCH: Marianna ninth-grader makes insane full court shot to send game to overtime

(WMBB) – The PC Ballers ninth-grade team competed in an AAU tournament in Tallahassee over the weekend and in the championship game, one of their players made an insane full-court shot.

Tra’jan Spears, a freshman who attends Marianna High School, gets the ball with less than a second left on the clock and with the team down by three.

Spears lobs it up from all the way down the court and he makes it beautifully to send the game to overtime.

The game would go to double overtime, but the PC Ballers did win it.

Not only did the PC Ballers ninth-grade team win the tournament, but the eighth-grade team did as well.