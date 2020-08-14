WATCH LIVE: FHSAA Board of Directors discusses and votes on fall sports season start dates

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WMBB)– The FHSAA Board of Directors is meeting in Gainesville to discuss and vote on the fall sports season start date.

The board is scheduled to vote on several options to name a season start date for all fall sports.

One option is to start on Aug. 24, which is the date the board voted on during its last meeting. A second is to move fall sports back to Nov. 30.

A third option is for the seasons to start on Oct. 12 if it is safe to do so according to the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee’s recommendations. If it’s not, the season could be pushed back further under the third option.