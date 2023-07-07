PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay High and Florida State alum and current Philadelphia Eagles defensive end, Janarius Robinson partnered with Academy Sports + Outdoors to take ten kids from the Boys and Girls Club of Bay County on the ultimate shopping experience.

“He took time out of his day to come and actually meet with them, walk around the store, get to know them a little bit, help them shop and pick out what matters to them,” Boys and Girls Club of Bay County CEO Hank Hill said. “I think it’s great. It’s a fantastic partnership.”

Each kid was given $150 to pick out whatever they wanted. Robinson took them around the store to pick out what they wanted and taught them the lesson of budgeting.

“I’m just giving them the insight that I can give them to make good decisions,” Robinson said. “I think today was a good lesson of trying to budget and decision making on whether I should put this or put this back or, so I think it was an overall good lesson for those guys to learn.”

The fun isn’t over for the boys, as they will participate in the annual Win Within youth football and cheer camp.