MELBOURNE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Chipola Men’s Basketball team improved to a perfect 15-0 with the help of a buzzer-beater three to take down Florida Southwestern on Sunday.

With the game clock winding down, Indians guard Jamil Safieddine kicked the ball out to Jatarion Warren at the top of the key who then nailed a quick-release three-ball with 0.7 seconds remaining.

Chipola Head Coach Donnie Tyndall said it was one of the most exciting finishes of his career, but also redemption from the year prior.

“A year ago, we went down this same exact arena at Eastern Florida where played in the Florida shootout,” Tyndall said. “Just like this weekend, we played at Eastern Florida. We were up two and they make the shot from about 65 feet at the buzzer to beat us by one. So that was heartbreaking last year. I feel for Coach Murphy and Florida Southwestern this year, but it was nice to be on the other side of that buzzer beater, that’s for sure.”

The nation’s second-ranked Chipola Indians will host Enterprise State on Saturday, December 17.

(Video courtesy EFSC Titans Sports)