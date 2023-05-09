BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – Blountstown Class of 2024 four-star safety, Jordan Pride put on quite the show with his decision to commit to Texas A&M University on Tuesday afternoon.

In front of the Blountstown student body, Pride put on a Texas A&M hat, put it down for a Florida hat, then went back to the A&M hat leaving the crowd on an emotional rollercoaster.

Pride had narrowed down his decision to six SEC schools, Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Florida and Texas A&M.

He said he has a personal relationship with Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher going back to Fisher’s time in Tallahassee.

“I knew Jimbo, before all this, because I played baseball with a son,” Pride said. “So, it really was a connection there already, just had to get back to that. So when I went back last summer and he offered me, it’s just been different, that’s when it started and building up.”

Pride decommitted from Florida State in April. He said Florida was originally his top choice upon decommitment but Texas A&M was the best overall fit for him.

Pride is ESPN’s No. 68 overall recruit in the Class of 2024 and the No. 3 safety in the country. He was invited to the Adidas All-American Bowl in April.