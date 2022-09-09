TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) – Arnold High School alum Olivia Lebdaoui scored the first goal of her collegiate career with the Florida State women’s soccer team Thursday night.

In the final minute of the Noles’ home match with Florida Gulf Coast University, Lebdaoui hit a beautiful crossover before drilling a close-range kick into the back of the net.

In her junior season of high school, Lebdaoui led Arnold to the FHSAA State Finals but sat out her senior year to rehabilitate an injury and prepare for FSU.