PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley alum Rj Yeager stopped by the WMBB News 13 studio Wednesday afternoon to discuss his recent free agency contract with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Yeager sat down with News 13 Sports Director Sam Granville to talk about the emotions of not being taken in the 2022 MLB Draft, the logistics of his contract with the Cardinals and the support he’s received from his hometown community.