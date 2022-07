PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – North Bay Haven rising freshman softball player, Kaylee Goodpaster, stopped by the WMBB News 13 studio Thursday afternoon to discuss her selection as an Extra Innings All-American.

Goodpaster sat down with News 13 Sports Director Sam Granville to talk about recently being ranked as the No. 8 player in the nation for the Class of 2026, which collegiate camps she’s attended this summer and which softball college player she models her game after.