PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Wrestlers competed all day Saturday at North Bay Haven in the Panama City War Zone Wrestling Tournament.

Over 150 athletes ranging from 30 to 150 pounds from Florida, Georgia, Alabama and Louisiana competed.

Wrestlers were guaranteed two hours of competition where they could compete in up to ten matches.

The system paired kids based on age, weight and skill set to create the best level of competition.

“It’s a great kind of test for them to see where they’re at,” tournament director, Zane Turnipseed said. “A lot of kids haven’t been practicing much. They’re doing other sports or they just haven’t gotten into the season yet, so it’s a great test of what do I need to work on and what do I need to do to get ready for the season.”