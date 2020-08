DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) – Walton defensive end Lakota Givens signed to play football at Webber International University on Wednesday.

Givens committed to the school back in March, but had his signing ceremony on Wednesday afternoon.

According to MaxPreps, in his senior season with the Braves, he had 24 total tackles, 15 of them solo and 1 sack.

He will be joining a few other Panhandle players on the team.