DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) – Walton running back Jamir Campbell signed to play football at the University of Dubuque on Tuesday.

In his senior season, Campbell led the Braves to a 9-2 record and a first-round playoff bye. He rushed for 949 yards on 143 carries and had 13 touchdowns in those 11 games.

The University of Dubuque is a Division III program in Dubuque, Iowa.