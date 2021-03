PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Walton softball team beat North Bay Haven 2-0 on Monday night.

Braves pitcher Kyrstyn Head was fantastic in the circle for Walton as she had 13 strikeouts and only allowed four hits in seven innings.

The Braves improve to 6-1 and take on Holmes County on Tuesday. North Bay Haven falls to 8-6.