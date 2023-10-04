DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton football team has pulled out multiple close matchups, assuring them they can overcome adversity this season.

Currently, the Braves are 5-0. In the past two seasons under third-year head coach Keith White, they had a combined record of 16-6.

“Last year, we had a bunch of athletes who were really talented,” Walton senior linebacker Daniel Boatwright said. “Everything was pretty good. But the only problem was we weren’t connected as well as we are now.”

The Sunday before the season started the team got together and many players committed their lives to Christ.

“All of us have gotten connected with God really well,” Boatwright said. “We’ve been going to church together, everything like that, holding each other to a new level of accountability.”

Which has created a change within the team on the practice field, especially under the lights on Friday nights.

“When we’ve faced adversity in the past, we’ve kind of let adversity get us,” White said. “This year, we’ve been down a few times. We hadn’t pointed fingers, we hadn’t laid the blame game, and we just kept fighting together.”

In Braves’ last three games, the final has come down to just three points, with two of the three going into double overtime.

“Whenever it’s a tight game, last year we probably shut down, but the last three games we’ve been winning by a field goal,” senior wide receiver Dalton Kolmetz said.

Another reason for this year’s success is the loaded roster. Offensively, Corniulis Mckenzie is leading the ground game with almost 500 rushing yards. Dalton Kolmetz is stepping up in his senior season, averaging over 90 receiving yards per game.

“It’s something I felt like could have done more of last year, so being able to this year means a lot,” Kolmetz said.

On the defensive side of the ball, Daniel Boatwright leads Class 2 Suburban in tackles, averaging over 16 per game.

The Braves will be at home for just the second time this season, hosting Marianna.