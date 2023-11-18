DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton football kicker, Maston Joyner helped lead the Braves through multiple close games during the season.

“If we get inside the 40-yard line, we at least have a chance to get three points on any drive,” Walton head football coach Keith White said.

Joyner was 8 for 10 for field goals this season. He had multiple game-winning kicks this season, which helped lead his team to a perfect regular season record.

In week five of the season, for the second straight week, Joyner kicked a walk-off field goal. The second game was against county rival South Walton.

“There was a lot of pressure, but it went through and it was a good moment,” Joyner said.

The high-pressure situations weren’t new for Joyner, in his first season it came down to three points when they played Marianna.

“Probably one of my highlights of all time,” White said. “In my first year, we beat them 10-7 and he kicked the game-winner. I think it’s bigger than any ones he’s had this year.”

Joyner was always played soccer and never expected to become a football player.

“I found him on the tennis courts because he was the only name I could pronounce on the soccer team,” White said. “So I went to the tennis match because I knew he played tennis. He came out his sophomore year and he fell in love with it.”

The decision to play football has landed Joyner a scholarship to play football at Austin Peay in Tennessee.

“I always thought about kicking, but it never became serious until coach actually asked and then all those moments happened for me and I’m just lucky,” Joyner said.

Joyner also plays tennis and soccer at Walton High School.