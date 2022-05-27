DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) – One of the winningest boys high school basketball coaches in Florida is making a return to the Panhandle, as Walton has hired Matt Anderson as their next head coach.

Anderson is leaving Lincoln High School in Tallahassee after five seasons coaching there and announced on Twitter Thursday evening he was taking the job at Walton.

He said he plans to use his coaching experience to build off of the foundation that former coach Matthew Nichols has laid.

“We’ll build off the defensive end immensely because that’s kind of my thing,” Anderson said. “Then we’ll try to find a fun way to play offensively but yet be very sound. And usually, that system tends to work very well, and we’ll worry about the process of things and not worry about wins and losses but usually, when you take care of the process, the wins take care of themselves.”

He has an extensive resume of winning with Panhandle basketball teams. Anderson began his coaching career as an assistant at Ponce De Leon High School where he graduated.

He then moved on to Malone High School where he spent 10 years, winning two state titles as an assistant and four as the Tiger’s head coach.

After Malone, Anderson went back to Ponce De Leon where he led the Pirates to their first playoff win in 30 years before coaching at Bay High School with much success as well.

After Bay, Anderson was an assistant at Chipola State College, helping lead the Indians to a 32-2 record, a state title, and came close to a national championship.

He coached at Graceville where he took the Tigers to the Elite Eight and at Marianna for two years after and took the Bulldogs to the Final Four.

Anderson took Lincoln to three Elite Eights, a Sweet 16 and in his final season led the Trojans to the Regional Quarterfinals and an 18-8 record.

He chose the Walton position to be closer to his mother living in Walton County and also said he believes the Brave basketball program is a sleeping giant.

He also said Walton has a lot of youthful talent and believes they can make some noise in the upcoming season.