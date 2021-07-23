Walton football prepares for first season under new head coach

FREEPORT Fla. (WMBB) – The Walton football team is getting prepared for their first season under head coach, Keith White, who was hired by the school in February and joined the team in March.

On Thursday the Braves were one of six teams to participate in the FCA 7 on 7 tournament at Freeport High School, and White said his summer has been all about bonding with his team.

“I’m trying to spend a lot of time with my players right now because I just got there in March, and so, I’m trying to get my group to buy in and I’m trying to change their culture a little bit,” White said. “I haven’t really had a lot of time to spend with the other teams and coaches like I want to yet, but I will before the day is over with.

“But right now it’s all about us and learning to do things right, and learning how to do things with character and class, and then we’ll filter over into the other teams,” White said.

The Braves are returning a very young roster for the upcoming season, but White says the team has a good bit of potential.

“Our guys have really bought into what I do,” White said. “I’m a really big guy in the weight room, and we’re very strong and have some great young talent. We started in the spring with 22 different guys, 11 on offense, 11 on defense, 18 of those guys was either a 9th grader or a 10th grader.

“So we’ve got a long way to go but we’re really building some stuff and the kids attitude is tremendous, and the work habits is tremendous, and it’s been really fun, I’m excited,” White said.

Walton will open their 2021 season on August, 27, with a home matchup against Vernon.