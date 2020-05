DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) – Walton football player Keonte’ Slaughter signed to play at LaGrange University Friday afternoon.

The 6’1″, 310 pound offensive tackle had a great senior year with the Braves. He recorded one sack, five tackles for loss, 45 pancake blocks and five quarterback hurries.

Slaughter is excited to get started with the Panthers soon.