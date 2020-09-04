Walton football makes final preparations for home opener against South Walton

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB)– The Walton Braves held a walk through at practice on Thursday afternoon ahead of their home opener against South Walton on Friday.

“My senior year, last first game, yeah it’s gonna be emotional but I’m happy at the same time,” Walton player Kazeer Freeman said.

This summer the Braves urged people in their community to wear masks so they can have a football season. Senior Tre’Joun Brinson took to Twitter and said he wear a mask for his great grandmother.

“The biggest thing you know is that everybody wear mask and be safe so you know everybody can go out to the games and stuff and basically just have a normal life like how it was,” Brinson said.

Walton head football coach Bobby Moore said his team has done a good job of sticking to new protocols and guidelines.

“We haven’t had any problems knock on wood our guys have done a good job the school system the schools done a good job and you know we want to continue to try and do that and hopefully we get to play the whole season,” Moore said.

The Seahawks are in county rival for the Braves. Moore said playing a team they are familiar with is helpful in this first game back. He and South Walton head coach Phil Tisa have decided to treat the opener as more of a kickoff classic.

However, that doesn’t mean the two teams will back down on Friday night. Braves said they take the matchup against people they’ve grown up playing with and against personally.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Defuniak Springs. The Braves will welcome fans into their stands at 50 percent capacity.