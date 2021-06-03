Walton County woman completes a marathon in all 50 states

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Walton County’s Carolann Dunbar completed a marathon in every U.S. state by running No. 50 in Washington this May.

“I told my husband, I’m going to run one marathon, just one,” Dunbar said. “I ran just one at 40, said I’m never going to run another one.”

Nearly 1,400 miles and 51 marathons later, Dunbar made her final check mark on the map of the United States.

She began her journey in 1997 at the age of 40, and since then has used her passion to circumnavigate America.

“I went to these small cities, like Columbia City, Abilene, Kansas, who has ever been there?”

Dunbar has run in places like Maui, Hawaii, Anchorage, Alaska, and even qualified and completed the Boston Marathon in 2004. But many of her greatest marathons memories were those off the beaten path.

“There’s experiences like Casper, Wyoming, we’re out in the middle of nowhere and there’s a thunderstorm, okay, there was nowhere to go,” Dunbar said.

Her favorite part of every 26.2 mile run was the comradery the each race offered.

“You meet just so many different people you would never, ever meet at work at your place of employment, so it’s a fun thing, it is,” Dunbar said.

Dunbar is a certified expert on what it takes to complete a race, but her advise to those just getting started, is to just try and finish the race.

“I personally had no intention of winning, I wanted to finish,” Dunbar said. So, I don’t over train, you’ll hurt yourself if you over train. So, just have fun, and finish.”