DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Walton Braves pulled out a big 42-28 victory over the Freeport Bulldogs on Monday night.

However, Freeport running back Trey Hinkley had 143 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

The Braves improve to 1-1 on the year take on Marianna on Friday.

The Bulldogs fall to 1-1 on the year and take on Rocky Bayou Christian on Friday.