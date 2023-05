OXFORD, AL. (WMBB) – The Northwest Florida softball team picked up its first-ever NJCAA Tournament victory with a 5-3 walk-off home run over Eastern Arizona Tuesday night.

Sophomore Sydney Stewart was the hero, blasting a shot over the right-center wall in the bottom of the seventh inning.

The Lady Raider improved to 53-9 on the season and will await their opponent for a second-round match Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. CST.