PANAMA CITY. Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast baseball team took down Tallahassee Community College in seven innings with a final score of 16-7.

Josiah Miller ended it early with a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the seventh.

The Commodores are now 2-0 in Panhandle Conference play as they took down the Eagles on Tuesday night as well.

Gulf Coast now travels to Tallahassee on Saturday for a doubleheader with the Eagles.