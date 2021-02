MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) - Even with the pandemic, the Marianna boys basketball team has been able to boast an impressive 19-3 record in the regular season, so member of the community wanted to do something to show their support of the team.

Marianna's Mayor Travis Ephraim and Bryon Dickens, the founder of 520 Forever Free Apparel, decided to team up and make some commemorative shirts for all the players.