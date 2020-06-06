Waiting for Baseball: Phillies outfielder Roman Quinn optimistic that MLB will return

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – If you go by Centennial Field in Port St. Joe, you might see a strange sight. Philadelphia Phillies outfielder and Port St. Joe alum Roman Quinn working on his swing and waiting on baseball to be back.

Quinn was drafted in 2011 by the Phillies and played in his first major league game in 2016.

“I was telling my wife I don’t know the last we’ve been home around this time, in summertime, period. It’s weird and different, but I’m having fun,” Quinn said.

Quinn is having fun, spending more time with his wife and two children (with a third on the way), but he’s also taking some time to better his game as well.

“I can definitely work on my weaknesses that I have on the cage or in the field or with my health issues, I’m also trying to stay healthy, I’m trying to play 162 games,” Quinn said.

There’s no official word on whether or not MLB teams will get to have a season this year. On Wednesday, the league rejected the proposal of it’s player’s union for a 114-game regular season with no plans on a counterproposal.

However, Quinn is optimistic they will get to play this year.

“I think they will come up with some type of proposal where we all can agree on,” Quinn said. “MLB and player’s union are going back and forth with negotiations and they are trying their best to get the players back on the field.”

Quinn said he’s focused on making sure he’s ready to play whenever he gets the call and being able to work on his skills at the place where it all started is an added bonus.

“Me and my dad used to come out here all the time when I was younger, in high school as well, and it’s good to be here where you played at and be able to give back to the community as much as possible,” Quinn said.

For the 2019 season, in 108 at bats for the Phillies, he batted .213/.298/.370 with 18 runs, 4 home runs, 11 RBIs, and 8 stolen bases in 8 attempts. He had the fastest sprint speed of all National League center fielders, at 30.1 feet/second.