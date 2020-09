LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)– The 93rd annual W.C. Sherman Invitational was held at Panama Country Club over the weekend.

The tournament ran Friday through Sunday and 165 golfers participated.

“We have some really good golfers we have former state amateur champions people shooting well under par, some really good competition, ‘ Panama Country Club president Jay Manuel said.

The tournament is now the oldest amateur golf tournament in the state of Florida.