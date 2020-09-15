Volleyball games canceled or postponed due to Hurricane Sally

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) -Hurricane Sally is changing some schedules around for volleyball teams in the area.

North Bay Haven had to cancel their game with Port St. Joe on Monday and will also have to postpone their game with Bay on Tuesday.

The Mosley Dolphins will also have to postpone their rivalry matchup with Arnold to Sept. 23.

The Dolphins season opener will now be on Wednesday against Bay and then Arnold will kick off their season against North Bay Haven on Wednesday as well.

Mosley athletic director Doug Lee said it’s good that teams in Bay County are back this week. He said he knows the athletes are excited about it.

“It’s been a roller coaster ride one day you feel good about it and the next day you kinda take a step back, but to have it right here at our doorstep now, I think there’s a lot of excitement and as the week progresses I think the excitement will build more and more,” Lee said.

Tickets that were sold for the Arnold and Mosley game will be honored at next week’s game.

If you know of anymore cancellations or changes, email news@wmbb.com.