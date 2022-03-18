TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) – After nearly five decades of broadcasting, the Voice of the Florida State Seminoles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Gene Deckerhoff, announced he’ll soon be retiring.

Deckerhoff announced Friday the annual Garnet and Gold spring game will be his final time calling for the Seminoles.

The legendary announcer spent 43 years broadcasting for Florida State and voiced five of their national title games.

Deckerhoff said he will finish his commitment with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 season.