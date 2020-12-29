Visit PCB Marlin Christmas Classic kicks off on Monday

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLA. (WMBB)– The Visit Panama City Beach Marlin Christmas Classic started on Monday. There are 24 teams playing in the tournament, there are three brackets each filled with 8 teams. There are two boys brackets and one girls bracket.

Arnold head boys basketball coach Josh Laatsch said it is a blessing to have the tournament this year.

“Getting good programs getting, well coached programs down here to compete against teams that you never really see on a regular basis is really really special,” Laatsch said.

Here are the scores from day one for Boys Bracket Blue:

Arnold 47 Bayside Academy (AL) 42

White County (TN) 119 Liberty County 41

Providence Christian Academy (GA) 92 North Sand Mountain (AL) 85

Montgomery Bell (TN) 94 Fort Walton Beach 62

Here are the scores from day one for Boys Bracket White:

Buford (GA) 68 Cookeville (TN) 54

South Walton 64 Dunnellon 46

Choctawhatchee 93 Holmes County 35

Shaw (LA) 80 Grace Baptist Academy (MS) 78

Here are the scores from day one for the Girls Bracket:

Rutherford 59 Brookwood (GA) 34

Choctawhatchee 50 Westwood (GA) 37

White County (TN) 77 Marianna