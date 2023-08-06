PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — This weekend, Visit Panama City Beach hosted the 48th annual National Softball Association of the Deaf Tournament at Frank Brown Park.

Over 400 deaf athletes and umpires from 45 states and Canada traveled to the world’s most beautiful beaches to compete in the annual event.

“Throughout the year, many of us are involved in a hearing environment,” team Intensity player Paige Thompson said. “So for us to be able to play with our peers who have the same advantage that we do of not being able to hear and just playing a game that we love is the reason that we all come here.”

“We love softball and we cherish it, and that’s why we’re here,” team Midwest Elite head coach Whitney Riney said.

This tournament gives these athletes the opportunity to play in an environment with the special culture of the deaf community.

“It’s a huge opportunity for me,” team Mafia player Eric long said. “I played AAU growing up in the hearing world and finally I get to be with the deaf community and in the deaf world and play softball with people who are like me. It’s a really big deal for me.”

The game is just like any other softball game. They use their hands to communicate instead of their voices.

“Like I said, we have hearing loss, Thompson said. “We are deaf. Some people sign some people can sign and hear. Some people can’t hear the hits, so we have to really use our eyes to know where we’re going. And communicating on the field is different.

“We’re more dramatic,” Riney said.

“We’re very loud,” Thompson said.

Just like it is for any sport, communication is key for these athletes. They just have different ways of communicating, which they said is not always crash proof.

“If there’s a ball up in the air, we might run into each other because we can’t hear each other call for a ball,” Riney said. “But that’s what happens in our environment and that’s part of the game for us.”

While there are winners at this tournament, and they love the competition, it’s not what draws them to this event.

“When I am here, I get to play with my brother,” Long said. “I get to have fun. I get to communicate with everybody on an equal level and it’s really fun for me. That’s number one. So yes, we’re competitive, but we have fun too. And I don’t feel like the hearing world is all about fun sometimes. Sometimes it’s more about the competitiveness and winning.”

Kids (KODA), siblings or spouses (SODA) of a deaf adult are allowed to compete in the tournament, which makes this event feel like a big family reunion each year.

“This is a place for people to meet old friends,” NSAD board member Sheri Mize said. “A lot of them only see each other once a year at this tournament. It’s also an opportunity for people to meet new friends and really bring out that positive vibe within the community to make it grow every year.”

The tournament is held at a different location each year, but some of the athletes are predicting a Midwest location for the 49th edition.