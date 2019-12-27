Visit Panama City Beach Marlin Christmas Classic brings in teams from five states

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– The Visit Panama City Beach Marlin Christmas Classic will run from Friday through Monday.

The tournament has brought in eight girls teams and eight boys teams to compete from five states.

“Really exciting opportunity because it’s set up so where there’s one champion one trophy and it’s a lot of competition,” Arnold boys basketball head coach Josh Laatsch said.

Bracket play will be held on Friday, Saturday and Monday. Sunday will be a tourism day for teams, and that night athletes will compete in skills challenges.

All games will be held at Arnold High School.