PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Former Bay High School and Florida State football player, Janarius Robinson hosted a youth football and cheer camp at Bay High School on Saturday.

The “Win Within” camp is part of Robinsons “Win Within” foundation that focuses on community service.

Robinson’s mother, Cherine Duncan is thankful that she and her son can give back to their community.

“It feels so good to be able to give back and I always tell Jrob it’s a blessing to be a blessing,” Duncan said. “So it feels good to be able to give back to the community. The community that you live in, that you’re born and raised in.”

The kids were able to learn from coaches with all different levels of expertise. The coaches included NFL players, collegiate players and former teammates of Robinson.

Los Angeles Charger Tight End, Tre McKitty was excited to come back to help his former teammate and roommate.

“We’re all still connected and it’s awesome to be coming here in the community,”McKitty said. “People who was you know Panama city is close to Florida State too so it’s still being close to the community is always good and um be with the kids and like you said staying connected.”

Robinson wasn’t the only Bay High alum back on the field. Florida State running back, CJ Campbell was able to come back in a different role.

“Last time I was back at this high school and this field was you know was uh being coached myself by other coaches,” Campbell said. “So, just being able to come back and coach kids, I mean it means a lot because you know always having that impact on the youth is a big thing to me you know cause I was never able to get this type of experience so just being able to pour into them and teach them while their young means a lot.”

There was also a cheer section of the camp that taught the sport to girls of all ages.