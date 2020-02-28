Vernon’s road to the final four

VERNON, Fla. (WMBB)– The Vernon boys basketball team is preparing to go to Lakeland for the FHSAA Class 1A State Semifinals.

The Yellowjackets are 19-7 on the year and a mid season slump made head coach Thomas Register question if his team would get to the state tournament.

“Five weeks ago I probably wouldn’t have told you we’d be here,” Register said.

The team overcame midseason injuries and began to click during the district tournament. The Yellowjackets said it’s during that tournament when everything started to click.

“We knew time was gonna come we were gonna struggle but eventually we’d get it together and we did it at the right time,” Vernon junior Dyvion Bush said.

Vernon beat Malone in the district championship game, and that gave the Yellowjackets even more confidence because the Tigers beat them twice in the regular season.

“We had one mind set but we stayed focus and now we’re on to state baby,” ​ Vernon senior Darrell Powell said.

The team has been riding the high from their district tournament performance through the state tournament.

Vernon will play Hilliard in the final four. The Red Flashes are 22-3 on the season and beat Madison County for the region championship.

The game is set for 2 p.m. Wednesday in Lakeland.