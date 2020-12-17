Vernon’s K’wan Powell makes it official and signs to play football at USF

VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) – Vernon running back K’wan Powell signed his letter of intent on Wednesday to play for the University of South Florida in the fall.

Powell actually committed to the school back in September, but made it official on Wednesday.

In his junior year with the Yellowjackets, Powell had 1,753 yards on 184 carries and 30 total touchdowns.

In his senior year, which was cut down to just eight games due to the pandemic, he had 876 yards on 37 carries and 11 touchdowns.

He had multiple offers including ones from LSU, Washington State, FSU and UCF.

