VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) – Vernon running back K’wan Powell committed to the University of South Florida on Tuesday.

The senior running back has been a serious weapon for the Yellowjackets.

Last season, he rushed for 1,753 yards and 26 touchdowns according to Maxpreps.

Here was Powell’s announcement tweet:

The Yellowjackets open their season up against Port St. Joe on Sept. 11.