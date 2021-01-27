Vernon’s Amelia McCrone signs to play volleyball at Doane University

VERNON, Fla. (WMBB)– Vernon’s Amelia McCrone put pen to paper on Wednesday and signed her letter of intent to continue the sport next year at Doane University.

The NAIA school is in Crete, Nebraska, and the senior fell in love with the school on her visit in December.

“My initial goal was kind of to get out of state because I knew if I wasn’t forced to travel kind of I wouldn’t,” McCrone said.

She became just the second volleyball player from Vernon to sign to continue the sport in college. She is the first to do so in more than 20 years.

“I just felt honored to bring a title or just some kind of recognition to a girls sport,” she said.

The senior had 438 service aces, 151 kills, 17 blocks and 223 digs during her time at Vernon.

“From her freshman year from now it’s just unbelievable, she started out as a setter… and she has just blossomed into any position I need her in,” Vernon head volleyball coach Monica Hood said.

McCrone said she hopes the ceremony showed other females athletes that they can make it to the college level too if they work hard.

“I just want them to feel like they can and have that confidence to come out on the floor and give it their best shot,” McCrone said.

She plans to study kinesiology at Doane and she hopes to become a physical therapist.