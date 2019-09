MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) - Chipola softball took on Georgia Tech on Sunday in a doubleheader. The Indians lost the first game 15-1 and the second 5-4. The two matchups were the start of a tough Division I opponent stretch for the team.

The reigning national champions will take on the Tennessee Volunteers this weekend in Knoxville. Then in October, they take on FSU at home and the Gators at the University of Florida.