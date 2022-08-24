VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) – The Veron football team is dedicating their 2022 season in honor of their late head football coach and athletic director, Trey Pike.

The Yellowjackets will play by the motto #PlayForPike and wear special decals on their helmets to remember their late coach every time they get ready to play.

Coach Pike was killed in a boating accident on August 6, and since then, the team has pushed forward under the leadership of former assistant coach, Chad Weeks, who said they’re doing the best they can.

“The best thing that we’ve done to help them is to just keep them around each other,” Weeks said. “Other than that, we’re trying to distract them as much as we can, we’re trying to keep them busy, we’re trying to keep them working so when they go home they can think about those things but while they’re here they’re focused.”

Staying focused has been difficult since the accident, but Coach Weeks said that Coach Pike would have wanted them to push forward, and play with the same passion that he brought to the game.

“He lived his life 100 miles per hour, everything he did was full speed,” Weeks said. “Which is why when we have these kids together and we’re doing things, we have to push them to do that. Getting them to move and to do everything full speed, and that’s how we honor that, we honor that impact, by continuing to make that happen.”

The Yellowjackets will open their regular season on the road by visiting Liberty County on Friday, August 26.