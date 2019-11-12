Vernon strives for Four Final appearance

VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) – The Vernon Yellowjackets are just one of the five area football teams that stayed alive in the FHSAA playoffs.

The Yellowjackets (7-3) managed to get a bye week for the first-round since they are the No. 2 seed in Region 1-1A.

Vernon made the most of that week off as a few of their guys were a little banged up in the game against Port St. Joe. They took the week to rest and prepare for their regional semifinal matchup.

On Friday, they found out who they would be playing: the Northview Chiefs. Both the Chiefs and the Yellowjackets went to the 1A playoffs last year and both got knocked out by the same opponent, the Baker Gators.

“Baker had a great team last year, obviously they went to state. We felt like we were right there knocking at the door and this year we are trying to bust the door right open,” Vernon head football coach Gerald Tranquille said.

The Yellowjackets got to the regional finals last year and this year they want to go where no other Vernon team has gone before: to the Final Four.

“That’s definitely the goal to get a little further than we did last year,” Tranquille said. “And we feel like we still haven’t put all the pieces together this year and if we do that we have a shot at it.”

“I think my first year we missed [the playoffs] by one game. Last year we were able to go, and went three games into it and that week we didn’t have a great week of practice,” Tranquille said. “And I told them I said ‘don’t forget what happened last year and how having a good week of practice translates.’ So now they are more focused and refreshed and it did us some good. At the same time, they know what it takes each and every day throughout the week and what having a great practice means.”

Vernon hosts Northview for the regional semifinal game on Friday at 7:30 p.m.