Vernon softball player signs to next level

VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) – One Vernon softball player is ready to make the jump to the next level at the ripe age of 16.

Yellowjackets pitcher Veronica Casey signed to South Georgia State on Thursday.

Even though the season was shortened due to COVID-19, Casey managed to lead the team in multiple categories with 68 strikeouts on the year and the highest batting average.

She also played for the Adiktiv Elite travel ball team and was recruited through that team.

The pitcher, who graduated early with high academics, plans to study nursing at South Georgia State where she will primarily infield and outfield for the softball team.