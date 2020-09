CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Vernon Yellowjackets shut out Chipley 40-0 on the field Saturday night.

The Yellowjackets scored all 40 points in the first half causing a running clock in the second.

Vernon improves to 2-0 on the season and takes on Jefferson County on Friday. Chipley falls to 1-1 and take on Blountstown on Friday.