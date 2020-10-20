Vernon football team playing the waiting game

VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) – The Vernon football team has been playing the waiting game.

When they play their next game against Wakulla, it will have been 22 days since they took the field for a matchup.

They had Taylor County cancel on them for their game on Oct. 16 due to some of the Bulldogs players having to quarantine.

Then Vernon decided to cancel their game against Providence School on Friday due to concerns over the long road trip to Jacksonville.

“My kids are like coach put us in a bubble, like take us to one of the local churches let’s buy a tent, we’ll go to the gym, put us in a bubble coach, whatever we got to do to play, we’ll do it,” Vernon head football coach Gerald Tranquille said.

Coach Tranquille has been trying to schedule games in their place to they didn’t have to wait so long before their next matchup, but they haven’t had any luck finding someone who wants to play them.

The Yellowjackets are undefeated with a 4-0 record and have scored more than 40 points on every single opponent they have faced.

“It’s kinda a gift and a curse, we got a better team this year so we haven’t been able to get a lot of teams to play us. At the same time, some of the bigger schools want to play us, I’m like ‘eh we don’t really have the depth to play y’all.’ It’s a blessing and a curse, but we’re just doing whatever we can to keep the kids safe,” Tranquille said.

Instead of playing any games, the team is taking this hiatus to focus on themselves, making sure their practice is fast, getting more conditioning in and watching film.

They are also getting ready for their biggest challenge yet as they host the 5A Wakulla War Eagles on Oct. 30.

“They’re a tough opponent, tough opponent, we’re really gonna see what we are capable of. Again hoping we can knock off the rust early. Hoping to come out of their with some questions answered and not get anybody hurt,” Tranquille said.

Wakulla is the Jackets last regular season game before the playoffs begin. They hope to get one more game on the schedule for Nov. 6, the week before their playoff game against Graceville.

“Coach, we’re hungry, he said ‘we haven’t been fed enough,’ I was talking to Butch, he said ‘we haven’t been fed enough, he said ‘I don’t know about you but I feel like this has brought us closer together and appreciate things a little bit more and we’re just ready to get back,'” Tranquille said.