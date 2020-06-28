Vernon football players volunteer at youth clinic

VERNON, Fla. (WMBB)– Senior members of the Vernon football team volunteered with the Vernon Recreation Department for a youth football and cheer clinic on Saturday.

“We missed our baseball and softball seasons, so we’re excited to get out here in full swing this football season and cheer,” said Vernon recreation program president, Timothy Garner.

The free clinic was held on Vernon High School’s football field.

“I’m happy to give back to my community,” Vernon senior, Lane Wells said.

“Everything we’ve been teaching over the four years with this senior group and these guys that we’ve had, you see it in filtration out here,” Vernon football head coach, Gerald Tranquille said.

Running back and free safety, K’wan Powell, was one player who the young athletes were excited to see on Saturday.

“These kids they idolize K’wan and he’s such a humble kid,” Tranquille said.

Powell has several offers to play college football and said he hopes those in attendance keep chasing their dreams just as he is.

“Just keep working don’t let anyone tell you you can’t do something,” Powell said.